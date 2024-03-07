World’s largest literary festival-‘Sahityotsav’ to be held from March 11-16

@sahityaakademi

AMN

World’s largest literary festival-‘Sahityotsav’ by Sahitya Akademi will be held from the 11th to 16th of March. The festival commemorating 70 years of Sahitya Akademi will witness the participation of more than a hundred renowned writers and scholars. Sahitya Akademi, Secretary, Dr K. Sreenivasrao said that over 190 sessions and more than 175 languages of the country will also be represented during the festival.

The highlight of the festival will be the presentation ceremony of the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023, which will be held on the 12th of March in New Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium. The Chief Guest of the Awards Presentation Ceremony will be Pratibha Rai, the distinguished Odia writer. The Samvatsar lecture will be delivered by renowned Urdu writer and lyricist Gulzar on the 13th of March at the Meghdoot open theatre.

Multilingual Poetry reading and short story reading, Yuva Sahiti, Asmita, Purvottari, Panel Discussions on Bhakti Literature of India, Children’s literature in India, Idea of India, Importance of Mother tongues, Tribal Poets’ and Writers’ Meet, Novels of Future, Theatre as a Cultural Expression will be some of the key highlights of the festival.

Apart from this, important programmes like All India Differently Abled Writers’ Meet, LGBTQ Writers’ Meet, a Seminar on the occasion of the birth centenary of Mir Taqi Mir, and a symposium on Gopichand Narang will also be organised. Painting competitions, literary quizzes, and many other competitions will also be organised for children, in which more than a thousand children are expected to participate from Delhi and NCR.