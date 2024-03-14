FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2024 07:23:24      انڈین آواز

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet Singer Sadi Mohammad Passes Away in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad passed away on Wednesday evening in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The younger brother of the deceased and distinguished dancer Shibli Mohammad confirmed the death to the media in Dhaka.

He was 70. Family sources said that Sadi was practising music with his Tanpura in a room of their house in Dhaka on Wednesday evening. Suddenly, his brother Shibli Mohammad noticed the closed door of the room. Upon breaking open the door, he found the singer’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He was mentally disturbed after his mother’s death last year. 

Sadi Mohammad completed his bachelor’s and master’s in Rabindra Sangeet from the Visva-Bharati University in India and is the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah. Sadi served as the director of the cultural organisation Rabi Raag. His death has cast a grim shadow in Bangladesh’s cultural sphere.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart