Renowned Rabindra Sangeet Singer Sadi Mohammad Passes Away in Dhaka

AMN

Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad passed away on Wednesday evening in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The younger brother of the deceased and distinguished dancer Shibli Mohammad confirmed the death to the media in Dhaka.

He was 70. Family sources said that Sadi was practising music with his Tanpura in a room of their house in Dhaka on Wednesday evening. Suddenly, his brother Shibli Mohammad noticed the closed door of the room. Upon breaking open the door, he found the singer’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He was mentally disturbed after his mother’s death last year.

Sadi Mohammad completed his bachelor’s and master’s in Rabindra Sangeet from the Visva-Bharati University in India and is the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah. Sadi served as the director of the cultural organisation Rabi Raag. His death has cast a grim shadow in Bangladesh’s cultural sphere.