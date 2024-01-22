G. Kishan Reddy inaugurates five new galleries at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

@kishanreddybjp

AMN / HYDERABAD

Union Culture and Tourism Minister, G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated five new galleries at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Salar Jung Museum, one of India’s most prestigious museums, has made efforts to innovate and upgrade by reorganising old galleries and adding new ones from collections with interesting potential to appeal to the public.

The Indian Sculpture Gallery has some of the 40 sculptures dated back to the 2nd century B.C. like an ‘Anantsayana Vishnu’ from the Kakatiya period. The Bidriware Gallery presents 300 unique objects which include exquisite ‘Huqqa’ bases and unique jugs while The Lamp and Chandelier Gallery exhibits 180 antique objects from across the world. The European Bronze Gallery has over 100 bronze statues and The European Marble Gallery showcases 50 marble sculptures.

Renowned sculptor, Dr. A Yadagiri Rao, Indian Council of Historical Research former Chairman Prof Y. Sudershan Rao, and senior IIS officer, Additional DG, National Museums, Ashish Goyal were among them who were present.