Bilkis Bano case: SC dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender

Published On: By

The batch of applications filed by 10 of the 11 convicts cited reasons such as ill health, family responsibilities, care for aged and ailing parents and upcoming harvest season.

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court today dismissed the applications filed by convicts in Bilkis Bano case seeking an extension of four to six weeks to surrender before the concerned jail authorities.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that the applications filed by gang-rape and murder convicts seeking permission to stretch the January 21 deadline to surrender have no merit.

On Thursday, the apex court agreed to urgently list these applications for hearing and ordered the registry to obtain directions from the Chief Justice of India to constitute a special bench of Justice Nagarathna and Justice Bhuyan.

This special bench had earlier set aside the “stereotyped and cyclostyled” remission orders passed by the Gujarat government and asked 11 convicts to surrender before jail authorities within a period of two weeks.

