The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met a Muslim community delegation today and presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

