Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume shooting for Tiger 3

The new schedule, which began at YRF Studios in Mumbai, will take place reportedly at a closely guarded set with no picture leaks. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer will also be shot overseas from mid-August.

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resumed shooting for their upcoming outing Tiger 3. The actors are up for a physically challenging shoot that will push their bodies to the limit. The shooting is taking place at the YRF Studios in Mumbai.

“The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August,” a source said.

The source added, “Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There’s a reason for this also. She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her fittest best on-screen when Tiger 3 is set to release.”