Saira Banu hospitalised, currently in ICU

AMN / Mumbai

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital following some health problem. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

Saira Banu’s husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is credited with bringing method acting to Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 98, due to age-related health issues.

As per reports, the actress had been complaining of blood pressure 3 days back when her health suddenly deteriorated, following which she was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Reports further add that while the health of the actress is said to be stable, her BP is not getting normal which means that the oxygen level remains low, due to which there is difficulty in breathing.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie ‘Junglee’ opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’ (1970).