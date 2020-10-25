SAI approves coaching camp for Table Tennis; TTFI to conduct camp in Sonepat

AMN

The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis. The camp will commence on 28th October and continue till 8th December. The camp comprising 11 players and four support staff will be conducted by the Table Tennis Federation of India at Delhi Public School, Sonepat. The camp has been sanctioned at a total cost of about 18 lakh rupees.

The camp will abide by the Standard Operating Procedures set up by the Sports Authority of India for the resumption of sporting activities. This will be the first national camp for Table Tennis that will be held after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in March this year.