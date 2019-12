Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN

Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages.

In Hindi, Nand Kishore has been awarded for his Poetry ‘Chheelate Hue Apne Ko’ and in English Dr Shashi Tharoor has been awarded for his Non-Fiction ‘An Era of Darkness’.

In Tamil, Cho Dharman has been awarded for his Novel ‘Sool’ and in Gujarati, Ratilal Borisagar has awarded for his Essays ‘Mojama Revu Re’.

In Sanskrit, Penna Madhusudan will get the award for his Poetry ‘Prajnachakshusham’ and in Urdu, Shafey Kidwai will be awarded for his Biography ‘Sawaneh-E-Sir Syed: Ek Bazdeed’.

In Odia, Tarun Kanti Mishra will get the prestigious award for his Short Stories Bhaswati and in Assamese, Joysree Goswami Mahanta will get the award for her Novel ‘Chanakya’.

In Bengali, the award will be presented to Chinmoy Guha for his Essays ‘Ghumer Darja Thele’ and in Bodo, Phukan Ch Basumatary will be awarded for his Poetry ‘Akhai Athumniphrai’.

Om Sharma Jandriari will be presented the award for in Dogri for his Essays ‘Bandralta Darpan’ and Vijaya will get the award in Kannada for her Autobiography ‘Kudi Esaru’.

In Kashmiri, Short Stories ‘Akh Yaad Akh Qayamat’ authored by Abdul Ahad Hajini will get the award and in Konkani, Nilba A Khandekar will get the award for poetry named ‘The Words’.

In Maithili, Kumar Manish Arvind will get award for his poetry Jingik Oriaon Karait and in Malayalam, V Madhusoodanan Nair will be awarded for his poetry ‘Achan Piranna Veedu’.

In Manipuri, L Birmangol Singh will be presented the award for his Novel ‘Ei Amadi Adungeigi Eethat’ and in Marathi, Anuradha Patil will get the award for her Poetry ‘Kadachit Ajunahi’. In Punjabi, Kirpal Kazak has been awarded for his Short Stories ‘Antheen’ and in Rajasthani, Ramswaroop Kisan will be awarded for his Short Stories ‘Bareek Baat’.

Kali Charan Hembram will get the award for his Short Stories in Santhali ‘Sisirjali’ and Ishwar Moorjani will be awarded for his Short Stories in Sindhi ‘Jeejal’. In Telugu, Bandi Narayana Swamy will get the award for his Novel ‘Septabhoomi’.