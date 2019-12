AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His daughter, granddaughter and a local driver were also killed in the accident.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ condoled his demise. He said that Vimal’s death is an irreparable loss to the world of literature and a personal loss for him.

Born in 1939 in Uttarkashi, Vimal wrote more than a dozen poetry collections, short story collections and novels.