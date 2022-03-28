FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2022 06:19:44      انڈین آواز

S Jaishankar calls on Sri Lankan President; assures him of India’s continued cooperation

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who is in Sri Lanka called on President Gotabaya Rajpaksha today in Colombo. They reviewed various dimensions of the close neighbourly relationship. Dr Jaishankar assured him of India’s continued cooperation and understanding.

He also called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The discussions were followed by signing of agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage. The External Affairs Minister virtually toured an ongoing camp in Jaffna on fitting ‘Jaipur Foot’. He also virtually inaugurated the Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed by India.

Dr Jaishankar visited the HCL technologies office development centre in Colombo. He said, it is great example of shared talent and global workplace. Sri Lankan Minister for Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa also joined the occasion.

The External Affairs Minister visited Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in downtown Colombo today. Managing Director of Lanka IOC Manoj Gupta briefed Dr Jaishankar on fuel supply situation. The External Affairs Minister said, Indian Line of Credit of 500 million dollars is helping Sri Lankan people in their everyday life.

He began his Sri Lanka visit by meeting Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa this morning. Dr Jaishankar said they discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. He said India will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First policy.

The External Affairs Minister met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai on the margins of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. They discussed global and regional issues as well as taking BIMSTEC forward.

He also met the Tamil National Alliance TNA delegation led by R Sampanthan during which discussion held on realization of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity.

Dr Jaishankar also interacted with Tamil Progressive Alliance TPA delegation of Mano Ganeshan, Thigambaram, V Radhakrishnan and Uday Kumar. They discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil community. The Minister said, India stands committed to its development partnership with Indian Origin Tamils.

Dr Jaishankar received State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and Senthil Thondaman. They reviewed India’s development engagement in Upcountry. They also exchanged views on expanding the cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister will participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting tomorrow in Colombo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala race to second podium finish in Saudi Arabia

Harpal Singh Bedi Jehan Daruvala drove to his second podium finish of the season in Sunday’s Formula 2 ...

Chess; Arjun, Harsha and Gukesh joint leaders

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi; 27 March :  Top seed National Champion Arjun Erigaisi along with compatri ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead

Harpal Singh Bedi National Champion Arjun Erigaisi defeated International Master (IM) Shyam Nikhil to be ba ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart