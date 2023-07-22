Russian President Vladimir Putin issues stern warning to Poland

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a stern warning to Poland saying that it would treat any aggression against its ally Belarus as an attack on his own country. Putin’s remarks came following Poland’s move to enhance security on its own border in response to Wagner mercenary forces presence in Belarus. The Russian President stated agression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation. Russia will respond to this with all the means at our disposal, said Putin in televised comments during a Security Council meeting.

Poland, which is a NATO member and also one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in its fight against Russia’s invasion, denied any territorial ambitions in Ukraine or Belarus.