Israel: PM Netanyahu underwent emergency surgery to implant pacemaker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent emergency surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday, just hours before lawmakers began debate on a contentious judicial overhaul bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets.

Doctors at Sheba Medical Centre said the procedure went well, and he is not in a life-threatening condition. Despite his operation, Mr. Netanyahu vowed to be there for the vote.



Protests against the reform have swept Israel, with many workers vowing to strike if the bill goes ahead. The judicial revamp proposed by Mr. Netanyahu’s government has sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history. Opponents see the proposed revamp as a threat to Israel’s democracy.