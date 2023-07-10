Russian President Putin meets mercenary Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin met mercenary Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin recently.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting was held on 29th June, five days after the mutiny collapsed.

Mr Peskov said, the Wagner chief was among the commanders who were invited to the Kremlin.

He said that President Putin had given an assessment of the Ukraine war effort and the mutiny.

According to the spokesman, Prigozhin told Russian President that Wagner unconditionally supported him.