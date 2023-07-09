इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2023 11:21:50      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh is not China’s tail: FMAbdul Momen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has said Dhaka is not subservient to any country while it never tilted towards China as the country maintains a balanced and independent foreign policy.

He called Beijing a development partner but ruled out any possibility of being exposed to “Chinese debt trap”. Momen added that they were very prudent, careful in taking foreign loans and did not take unnecessary loans.

The Foreign Minister termed Dhaka’s ties with next-door neighbour India as rock-solid. He remarked that they are in a golden chapter in their relations with India.

Momen said Bangladesh steadily continued to follow Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic foreign policy – Friendship to All, Malice towards None – to pursue its aim to ensure the country’s development through public welfare.

