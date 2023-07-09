EU delegation arrived in Dhaka to assess ground situation before national election

AMN/ WEB DESK

European Union’s six-member delegation arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the upcoming national election scheduled for December this year or early next year.

The Election Exploratory Mission from the EU will stay in Bangladesh for two weeks.

The delegation will talk to all stakeholders; the Election Commission, political parties, government representatives, officials of various law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations and media representatives, said Charles Whiteley, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh during a media interaction in Dhaka.

The fact-finding mission will submit a detailed report to the EU on the prevailing election atmosphere in the country. Based on the information, the EU top leadership will decide on sending a full-fledged Election Observation Mission before the next general elections, said EU Ambassador.

EU delegation’s this visit is on the invitation of the Election Commission of Bangladesh said the Bangladesh Government officials.