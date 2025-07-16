Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian FM Lavrov downplays US President Trump’s 100% tariff threat

Jul 16, 2025

WEB DESK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has downplayed US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia and its allies, asserting that Moscow is well equipped to withstand additional sanctions.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, Lavrov underlined that Russia is already under an unprecedented number of sanctions and expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to cope with any new burdens.

His remarks came after the US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Russia if it does not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

A Russian news agency reports, Lavrov said Moscow would like to understand what Trump meant by allocating 50 days to reach a settlement on Ukraine, as earlier also there were deadlines of 24 hours and 100 days. Lavrov also said the SCO countries have reiterated their commitment to Iran’s legitimate right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s Energy Minister urges private sector not to panic over new upcoming bills in energy sector

Jul 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

FATF warns of emerging terror financing risks in digital era

Jul 16, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

16 July 2025 4:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal’s Energy Minister urges private sector not to panic over new upcoming bills in energy sector

16 July 2025 4:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

FATF warns of emerging terror financing risks in digital era

16 July 2025 4:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan young political leaders meet Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

16 July 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!