Russian FM Lavrov downplays US President Trump’s 100% tariff threat

WEB DESK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has downplayed US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia and its allies, asserting that Moscow is well equipped to withstand additional sanctions.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, Lavrov underlined that Russia is already under an unprecedented number of sanctions and expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to cope with any new burdens.

His remarks came after the US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Russia if it does not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

A Russian news agency reports, Lavrov said Moscow would like to understand what Trump meant by allocating 50 days to reach a settlement on Ukraine, as earlier also there were deadlines of 24 hours and 100 days. Lavrov also said the SCO countries have reiterated their commitment to Iran’s legitimate right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy.