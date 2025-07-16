Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Over 90 killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza in 24 hours

Jul 16, 2025

AMN

Israeli air strikes killed over 90 people across the Gaza Strip in 24 hours in one of the deadliest attacks launched on Monday evening. Gaza’s Health Ministry yesterday said 278 people were injured in the attacks and taken to hospitals.

In the Tel al-Hawa district, 19 members of a single family were killed when their home was hit, and four people were killed in a shelter tent. In the northern Shati refugee camp, a 68-year-old Hamas legislator, along with a couple and their six children who were sheltering in the same building, were killed.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes.

