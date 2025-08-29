Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine claim 23 lives in capital Kyiv

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23 following Russian strikes, with at least 48 people injured, Ukrainian officials said. Powerful explosions rocked the city, damaging buildings across seven districts, including the European Union mission and the British Council headquarters. Rescue teams continue searching for those trapped under rubble, with casualties expected to rise.

Kyiv’s air force reported that Russia launched 629 weapons overnight, nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles, in one of the largest combined attacks since the war began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack as a horrific and deliberate killing of civilians. An EU spokeswoman said no diplomatic mission should ever be targeted and the Russian charge d’affaires in Brussels was being summoned in response to the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it carried out a strike against military air bases and companies within Ukraine’s military-industrial complex using long-range weapons, including Kinzhal missiles. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is still interested in peace talks, but emphasized that the special military operation, Russia’s way of describing the war, continues.

