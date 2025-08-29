Iran ready to resume negotiations on nuclear program if West shows goodwill: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said that Iran is ready to resume fair negotiations over its disputed nuclear program if the West shows goodwill. This statement comes hours after three European powers triggered the process to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran. In a letter sent to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to resume fair and balanced diplomatic negotiations, on the condition that the other parties show seriousness and goodwill and avoid actions that harm the chances of success.