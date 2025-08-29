Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, yesterday. The strikes hit densely populated areas of Sanaa, including a neighborhood on the western side of the city. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes in a statement. According to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV, the airstrikes targeted Houthi leaders. The strikes came just hours after the Israeli military reported intercepting two drones fired from Yemen.

The first drone entered Israeli airspace around noon, triggering air raid sirens. It was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. The second drone, launched less than two hours later, was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. No casualties or material damage have been reported from either incident. However, Houthi officials denied reports in Israeli media that the strike had targeted the group’s leaders.