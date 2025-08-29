Trump administration approves sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) missiles to Ukraine, providing a potentially powerful tool to Kyiv as it continues to face a relentless assault by Russia. The announcement of the proposed 825 million sale comes as diplomatic efforts to end the war have yet to yield a result, following a deadly night of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Although the Trump administration has approved a number of sales of equipment to sustain existing weapons, this appears to be the first major arms sale of new weapons to Ukraine announced by the administration. A source familiar said that if the sale is concluded as expected, the missiles, which have a range of 150-280 miles, could be delivered later this year.