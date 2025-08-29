Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump administration approves sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munitions (ERAM) missiles to Ukraine, providing a potentially powerful tool to Kyiv as it continues to face a relentless assault by Russia. The announcement of the proposed 825 million sale comes as diplomatic efforts to end the war have yet to yield a result, following a deadly night of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Although the Trump administration has approved a number of sales of equipment to sustain existing weapons, this appears to be the first major arms sale of new weapons to Ukraine announced by the administration. A source familiar said that if the sale is concluded as expected, the missiles, which have a range of 150-280 miles, could be delivered later this year.

