इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2022 06:19:36      انڈین آواز

Russia wants deal clarified before talks with Ukaraine

Published On: By

AMN

Russia’s foreign minister says the presidents of Russia and Ukraine could meet for talks only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.

Sergey Lavrov said today that the meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues.

Lavrov’s comments follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that he’s ready to discuss Ukraine’s neutrality and security guarantees with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure peace without delay. Zelenskyy added that only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.

Russian and Turkish negotiators are set to hold another round of talks in Istanbul, tomorrow to try to draft an agreement.
Speaking in an online interview with Serbian media, Lavrov alleged that Ukraine only want to imitate talks while Russia needs specific results that would be secured by the countries’ leaders.

