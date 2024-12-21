Russia: Ukraine launches drone attack on Kazan

WEB DESK

Ukraine has reportedly launched a drone attack in the city of Kazan in Russia today. The strikes occurred in rapid succession, hitting several multiple-story buildings. According to media reports, the strike involved at least eight kamikaze drones, with at least five of them hitting residential buildings.

In response, authorities in Kazan initiated emergency evacuation efforts for residents of the affected buildings. The city’s airport has temporarily suspended all flights, Russia’s aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia stated.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the drones were of Ukrainian origin, while Ukrainian authorities have not issued any comment.