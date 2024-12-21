The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan: 16 soldiers killed, 5 injured in militant attack near Afghan border

Dec 21, 2024

WEB DESK

At least 16 soldiers were killed and five critically injured in an overnight militant attack on an army post near the Afghan border in Pakistan. The assault occurred in the Makeen area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, approximately 40 kilometres from the border. According to intelligence officials, more than 30 militants assaulted the post. The attack lasted two hours.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility, stating it was retaliation for the deaths of their senior commanders. The group also claimed to have captured military equipment, including machine guns and a night vision device.

Pakistan’s military has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

