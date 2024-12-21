Germany: 2 killed, over 60 injured as car rammed into Christmas market

AMN / WEB DESK

In Germany, at least two persons were killed and over 60 others were injured after a car rammed into a large crowd of people at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg.

A spokesperson for the regional government has described the incident as an attack. According to a German public broadcaster, the suspected driver of the car has been arrested. Authorities said, 15 people received serious injuries. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

Haseloff said police have taken the driver, a Saudi national, into custody and believe he acted alone. Magdeburg police also announced an arrest online.

He was arrested soon after the incident at the scene. He currently lives in a town not far from Magdeburg.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone during the crime, though investigators are yet to comment on potential motives or whether he might have had external support.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to visit Magdeburg on Saturday.