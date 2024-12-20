The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard Ships to Visit Sri Lanka, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Dec 20, 2024

AMN

Indian Coast Guard ships Vaibhav and Abhiraj, an Offshore Patrol Vessel and a Fast Patrol Vessel, will visit Colombo and Galle later this month. ICHS Vaibhav will reach Colombo on Monday while ICGS Abhiraj will reach Galle on 29th December.

The Commanding Officers, Commandant Navtej Singh Sohal and Commandant (JG) S. Sujith, will meet Sri Lanka Coast Guard leadership. The visit includes joint training in maritime operations, pollution response, and professional exchanges.

The ships will host receptions for Sri Lankan officials, showcase yoga demonstrations, and organize social activities like beach cleanups and a walkathon under the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” initiative. A post-departure exercise with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard is scheduled off Colombo on December 27.

This visit underscores maritime collaboration under India’s SAGAR doctrine and “Neighbourhood First” policy, enhancing mutual capabilities and regional maritime security. Recent visits by Indian naval vessels highlight growing cooperation between the two nations.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: Stampede at school Christmas fun-fair kills 35 children, injures 6

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Putin ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US House rejects Trump’s plan to fund federal operations, suspend debt ceiling

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India, China reaffirm commitment to mutually acceptable framework for settlement of boundary issue

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

1337 railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Govt

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment