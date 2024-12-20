Indian Coast Guard Ships to Visit Sri Lanka, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

AMN

Indian Coast Guard ships Vaibhav and Abhiraj, an Offshore Patrol Vessel and a Fast Patrol Vessel, will visit Colombo and Galle later this month. ICHS Vaibhav will reach Colombo on Monday while ICGS Abhiraj will reach Galle on 29th December.

The Commanding Officers, Commandant Navtej Singh Sohal and Commandant (JG) S. Sujith, will meet Sri Lanka Coast Guard leadership. The visit includes joint training in maritime operations, pollution response, and professional exchanges.

The ships will host receptions for Sri Lankan officials, showcase yoga demonstrations, and organize social activities like beach cleanups and a walkathon under the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” initiative. A post-departure exercise with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard is scheduled off Colombo on December 27.

This visit underscores maritime collaboration under India’s SAGAR doctrine and “Neighbourhood First” policy, enhancing mutual capabilities and regional maritime security. Recent visits by Indian naval vessels highlight growing cooperation between the two nations.