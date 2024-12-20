The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: Stampede at school Christmas fun-fair kills 35 children, injures 6

Dec 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 35 children have been killed in a stampede at a school Christmas fun-fair in the southwestern city of Ibadan in Nigeria. Police said six others were critically injured.

The stampede occurred when large crowds gathered for promised cash handouts and food.

Around 5,000 children were at the venue, and the chaos erupted as the main organizers arrived to begin the event.

Authorities have arrested 80 people, including the event’s lead organizer, and the main sponsor, at Basorun Islamic High School. The event was organized by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the families and ordered a full investigation.

This African nation has experienced several deadly stampedes in recent months.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Putin ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US House rejects Trump’s plan to fund federal operations, suspend debt ceiling

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka to decide on foreign research vessels based on committee recommendations

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

It is Not Appropriate to Hold Protests at any Gates of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Productivity of winter session of Parliament remained low due to ruckus created by Opposition: Kiren Rijiju

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ POLITICS

JPC to Scrutinize `One Nation, One Election’ Plan

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment