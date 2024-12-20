Nigeria: Stampede at school Christmas fun-fair kills 35 children, injures 6

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 35 children have been killed in a stampede at a school Christmas fun-fair in the southwestern city of Ibadan in Nigeria. Police said six others were critically injured.

The stampede occurred when large crowds gathered for promised cash handouts and food.

Around 5,000 children were at the venue, and the chaos erupted as the main organizers arrived to begin the event.

Authorities have arrested 80 people, including the event’s lead organizer, and the main sponsor, at Basorun Islamic High School. The event was organized by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the families and ordered a full investigation.

This African nation has experienced several deadly stampedes in recent months.