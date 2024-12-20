The Indian Awaaz

Russian President Putin ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

Dec 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he is ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with US President-elect Donald Trump to end the war. Talking to media persons, President Putin stated he has no conditions for talks with Ukrainian authorities and is ready to negotiate with anyone, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the Russian President emphasized that any deal must be signed by Ukraine’s legitimate authorities, which the Kremlin currently recognizes as the Ukrainian parliament.

President Putin dismissed claims that Russia is in a weak position, asserting that the country has grown stronger since the 2022 conflict. He also rejected the idea of a temporary truce with Kyiv, stating that only a lasting peace deal would be acceptable.

Regarding talks with Trump, President Putin said he is open to meeting but has not spoken to him for years.

Trump has promised to end the conflict swiftly but has not outlined his approach.

