Russia, Ukraine hold talks with United Nations in Turkey to end grain export impasse

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia and Ukraine met United Nations and Turkish officials today in a bid to break a months-long impasse over grain exports that has seen food prices soar and millions face hunger.

The high-stakes meeting in Istanbul came with Russia’s military operation of Ukraine showing no signs of abating and the sides locked in a furious long-range shooting battle that is destroying towns and leaving people with nothing.

Ukraine is a vital exporter of wheat and grains such as barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all the sunflower oil traded on global markets.

The two sides say they have made progress but are sticking to firm demands that could collapse the talks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was two steps from an agreement with Russia.