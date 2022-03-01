FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2022 12:17:58      انڈین آواز

Russia-Ukraine: First round of talks conclude

Published On:

WEB DESK

The first round of High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow at Ukraine-Belarus border to resolve crisis concluded. Both sides agree to keep the negotiations going.

Ukraine has said their goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire. Responding to Russian military operation in Ukraine, Belgium, Finland and Canada have joined the list of countries that have shut down their airspace to Russian planes. Western nations led by the US also announced a new set of economic sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on February 27 that he had a call with Alexander Lukashenko. After the conversation, it was agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without any preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border near the Prypiat River.

Lukashenko claimed responsibility for ensuring that “all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground at the time of the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.”
Russian artillery bombards residential districts of Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv, killing possibly dozens of people.
The UN General Assembly holds the first emergency meeting in decades.
The European Union agrees for the first time to jointly finance weapons deliveries to a country at war.
Russia faces deepening isolation and economic turmoil as the United States and other Western nations hit it with an array of sanctions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls the next 24 hours “crucial” for Ukraine.
Ukraine’s military claims the pace of Russia’s assault has slowed.
Civilian death toll now stands at 352 people, including 14 children, Ukraine’s health ministry says.
The UN says over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries

