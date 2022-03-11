FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia, Ukraine fail to find breakthrough on ceasefire at first high-level talks in Turkey

Russia and Ukraine have failed to find a breakthrough on a ceasefire and other humanitarian issues at the first high-level talks in Turkey since Moscow’s military operation.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

Kuleba has accused his Russian counterpart of bringing “traditional narratives” about Ukraine to the table. However Kuleba said that he would be ready to meet with Lavrov again in this format if there are prospects of a substantial discussion for seeking solutions.

Lavrov said Russia also wants to continue negotiations with Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin would not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “specific” issues.

