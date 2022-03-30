Russia to reduce military activities near Kyiv, after face-to-face talks with Ukraine

WEB DESK

Russia will drastically reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, after meaningful talks in Istanbul, Moscow’s negotiators said on Tuesday. Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a meaningful discussion at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

• Ukraine wants to see 8 countries, including Turkiye, as guarantors



• Turkish FM sees 'meaningful progress' after Ukraine-Russia talks



He also said that Putin could meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Medinsky added, after today’s meaningful discussion they have agreed to propose a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the foreign ministers reaching a treaty,

He said, on the condition of quick work on the agreement and finding the required compromise, the possibility to make peace will become much closer.

“The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, for purposes of trust-building and creating conditions for holding talks further, and achieving the final goal of agreeing and signing a peace treaty, made a decision to radically decrease the military activities in the directions of Kyiv and Chernihiv,” Fomin said.

He added that the details will be provided by the Russian General Staff after the delegation returns to Moscow.

The minister said Moscow expects Kyiv will also create conditions for further “normal work.”

Russia’s war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage and Western countries have implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Fomin also urged Ukraine to take measures to stop the alleged torture of Russian prisoners of war. Video footage is being circulated online in which captured Russian soldiers are being shot in the legs allegedly by Ukrainian forces.

“I would like to call on the representatives of Ukraine and urge Ukraine to strictly comply with the Geneva Conventions, including with regard to the humane treatment of prisoners of war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine could be held when a draft of a possible peace treaty is ready and approved.

“This meeting is possible, it is possible when a treaty is ready for signing, worked out by the negotiators and the foreign ministers,” he said, adding: “If the work on the treaty is quick, and a compromise is found, a possibility to make peace will become much closer.”

According to Medinsky, the meeting in Istanbul was “constructive” and the Ukrainian side presented its “comprehensive position” to include in the peace treaty.

“These proposals will be considered in the near future, reported to the president, and our corresponding response will be given,” he said.

Turkiye has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.