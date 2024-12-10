The Indian Awaaz

Russia shuts down international call centres involving mass fraud

Dec 9, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said today that it has raided and dismantled an international network of call centres involved in mass fraud targeting citizens of several countries, including India.

According to the FSB, the call centres were part of an international organised crime group that, under the guise of investment transactions, defrauded citizens of the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Brazil, India, Japan, and other nations. Approximately one lakh people in over 50 countries fell victim to these illegal activities. The FSB reported that the income generated from these activities reached one million dollars per day.

The agency further said that the heads of the call centres operating in Russia have been identified. They are citizens of Israel, Ukraine, and Georgia. The FSB claimed that the international network of call centres was acting in the interests of former Georgian Defence Minister and founder of the Milton Group, David Kezerashvili, who is reportedly hiding in London.

