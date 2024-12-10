10 Dead as Landslides, flash floods hit Indonesia’s Java island

At least 10 people have died, and two more are missing after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall struck hilly villages on Indonesia’s main island of Java. According to the National Disaster Countermeasure Agency, rescuers are searching for those missing. The floods and landslides were caused by torrential rain in the Sukabumi district of West Java province last week. Heavy rainfall caused several rivers to overflow their banks. Local media reported that more than 170 villages were affected and over 3,000 people were evacuated. Bridges, roads, and houses were destroyed across the region. Heavy rains from October to March often lead to flooding and landslides in Indonesia.

