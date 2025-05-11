Sudan: 33 people killed in attacks suspected to carried out by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 33 people have been killed in Sudan in attacks suspected to have been carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. An RSF strike on a prison yesterday in el-Obeid killed at least 19 people, while on the 9th of May, at least 14 members of the same family were killed in an air attack in Darfur. The attacks, part of the RSF’s ongoing war with the military-led government’s Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since 2023, came after six straight days of the paramilitary group’s drone attacks on the army-led government’s wartime capital of Port Sudan.These attacks damaged key infrastructure, including a power grid and the country’s last operational civilian airport, which was a key gateway for aid into the war-ravaged nation. The war began as a power struggle between SAF chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. It has effectively divided the country into two, with the army controlling the north, east and centre, while the RSF and its allies dominate nearly all of Darfur in the west and parts of the south. Both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.