Russia grants asylum to former Syrian President Assad and his family

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow after fleeing from West Asia. Kremlin sources said that Russia has granted them asylum for humanitarian reasons. Assad left the country after rebel forces led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani seized control of the capital Damascus, ending Assad’s decades-long rule.

The rapid change in Syria’s political landscape has sent shockwaves through Arab capitals, raising concerns about regional stability. These worries are particularly acute given the ongoing tensions following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent conflict in Gaza.

Global leaders have responded to Assad’s fall with measured optimism, expressing support for the Syrian people while closely monitoring the developing situation in this strategically crucial nation.