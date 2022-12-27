heater
इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 08:22:15      انڈین آواز

Russia says Ukraine Can Decide to Meet Its Demands or Else Russian Army Will Decide

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow’s proposals for demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and it is up to Ukrainian authorities to fulfill them. He warned that otherwise the Russian army will decide the issue.

Russian state news agency reported quoting Lavrov that it was for Ukraine’s good to eliminate threats to Russia’s security emanating from Ukraine.

Russia launched the conflict with an invasion of its neighbor 10 months ago, and the Tass news agency quoted Lavrov saying Ukraine “can stop senseless resistance at any moment.”

Lavrov said Ukraine knows Russia’s proposals for “the demilitarization and denazification” of Ukrainian territory and the elimination of threats to Russia from Ukraine, including four areas that Russia has claimed to annex. The international community resoundingly rejected those annexation claims involving Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Lavrov added that if Ukraine does not meet Russia’s demands, “the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia can stop the war it began at any time by withdrawing its troops and restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity.

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

'SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea' enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

