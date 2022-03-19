Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for first time

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Russian military says it used its latest hypersonic missile, Kinzhal, for the first time in combat during its military operation in Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the hypersonic missiles destroyed an underground warehouse storing missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian forces used the anti-ship missile system Bastion to strike Ukrainian military facilities near the Black Sea port of Odesa. Russia first used the weapon during its military campaign in Syria in 2016.