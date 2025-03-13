Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia: Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk, instructs forces to reclaim remaining territory

Mar 13, 2025
Russian President Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk, instructs forces to reclaim remaining territory

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the country’s western region of Kursk yesterday, marking his first trip there since Ukrainian forces seized territory in the region.

During his visit, President Putin toured a control centre used by Russian forces and received a report from Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian General Staff. Mr Putin instructed Russian forces to intensify their advance to reclaim the remaining territory from Ukrainian control as soon as possible.

The visit came after Washington urged Mr Putin to consider a 30-day ceasefire proposal supported by Ukraine.

Kursk remains the only Russian province where Ukrainian forces have managed to establish a foothold during the ongoing conflict.

