UN Chief Guterres arrives in Bangladesh for 4-day visit

Mar 13, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is set to arrive on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh today to witness the Rohingya refugee camps situation. This visit is expected to strengthen international efforts to mobilise increased food aid for the Rohingya refugees and to accelerate efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis, according to the statement of Chief Adviser Dr Yunus’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials said the UN secretary-general will have a meeting with the head of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday night. From there they will go to Cox’s Bazar on the same flight to visit the Rohingya situation at the camps. Speaking at the press briefing about the UN chief’s visit to the Rohingya camp, Alam said the UN chief’s visit is very important for Bangladesh as the Rohingya crisis has been overshadowed and lost focus due to numerous global crises. He said, the interim government hopes that Mr Guterres would deliver a message seeking early resolution to the Rohingya crisis, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)

