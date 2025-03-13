Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Moscow will wait for information from US on ceasefire proposal: Kremlin

Mar 13, 2025
Moscow will wait for information from US on ceasefire proposal: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow will wait for further details from Washington regarding a recent ceasefire proposal discussed during talks between the United States and Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman said both US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that they would pass on detailed information about the conversations that took place in Jeddah through various diplomatic channels. He noted that meetings with US officials are scheduled for the coming days, during which all necessary details will be provided.

Ukraine signalled its readiness to accept a US proposal for an immediate and interim 30-day ceasefire following talks with a US delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The meeting held between senior US and Ukrainian officials resulted in Kyiv accepting a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan and Washington consenting to lift its pause on military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk, instructs forces to reclaim remaining territory

Mar 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Guterres arrives in Bangladesh for 4-day visit

Mar 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE launches maternity centres in Afghanistan to transform healthcare

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend Holika Dahan Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal CM urges everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Students can now pursue B.Ed. degree immediately after Class 12

13 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!