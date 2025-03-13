Moscow will wait for information from US on ceasefire proposal: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow will wait for further details from Washington regarding a recent ceasefire proposal discussed during talks between the United States and Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman said both US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that they would pass on detailed information about the conversations that took place in Jeddah through various diplomatic channels. He noted that meetings with US officials are scheduled for the coming days, during which all necessary details will be provided.

Ukraine signalled its readiness to accept a US proposal for an immediate and interim 30-day ceasefire following talks with a US delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The meeting held between senior US and Ukrainian officials resulted in Kyiv accepting a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan and Washington consenting to lift its pause on military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.