Bangladesh: Yunus, UN chief visit Rohingyas’ camp in Cox’s Bazar

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cox’s Bazar today to visit Rohingya camp.

During his visit, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus will inaugurate a project of Cox’s Bazar Airport. They will also visit Khurushkul climate refugee centre there.

In Cox’s Bazar, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Guterres will join an Iftar later today with around one lakh Rohingyas.

The two leaders are expected to interact with Rohingyas, imams and community leaders.

Before the Iftar, the Secretary-General will visit several facilities at the camps, including the Watch Tower, Learning Centre, Multi-purpose Service Centre, and a jute goods production site. He is also likely to engage with Rohingya youth and children.

Prof Yunus and Guterres are scheduled to return to Dhaka in the evening.

On Saturday, the UN Secretary-General will visit the UN Common Premises in Dhaka, where he will raise the UN official flag, observe a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UN relations, and attend a meeting with UN staffs.

He is also expected to participate in a dialogue with youths and meet with members of civil society. Later, Guterres is likely to address a joint media briefing at the hotel.

Chief Adviser Dr Yunus will host an Iftar and dinner in honour of the UN chief on the same day. On Sunday morning Guterres will leave Dhaka by an Emirates flight.