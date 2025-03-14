Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus, UN chief visit Rohingyas’ camp in Cox’s Bazar

Mar 14, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Cox’s Bazar today to visit Rohingya camp.

During his visit, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus will inaugurate a project of Cox’s Bazar Airport. They will also visit Khurushkul climate refugee centre there.

In Cox’s Bazar, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Guterres will join an Iftar later today with around one lakh Rohingyas.

The two leaders are expected to interact with Rohingyas, imams and community leaders.

Before the Iftar, the Secretary-General will visit several facilities at the camps, including the Watch Tower, Learning Centre, Multi-purpose Service Centre, and a jute goods production site. He is also likely to engage with Rohingya youth and children.

Prof Yunus and Guterres are scheduled to return to Dhaka in the evening.

On Saturday, the UN Secretary-General will visit the UN Common Premises in Dhaka, where he will raise the UN official flag, observe a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UN relations, and attend a meeting with UN staffs.

He is also expected to participate in a dialogue with youths and meet with members of civil society. Later, Guterres is likely to address a joint media briefing at the hotel.

Chief Adviser Dr Yunus will host an Iftar and dinner in honour of the UN chief on the same day. On Sunday morning Guterres will leave Dhaka by an Emirates flight.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Putin makes surprise visit to Kursk, instructs forces to reclaim remaining territory

Mar 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Guterres arrives in Bangladesh for 4-day visit

Mar 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Moscow will wait for information from US on ceasefire proposal: Kremlin

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

‘Anxiety, paranoia, fear’: The consequences of digital violence against women

14 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus, UN chief visit Rohingyas’ camp in Cox’s Bazar

14 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi is new Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia

14 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

British woman raped in Delhi Hotel by man who befriended her on social media

14 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!