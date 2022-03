AMN/ WEB DESK

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is set to take place today. A Ukrainian presidential aide told CNN that the second round of talks between the two countries will take place today. Russian state news agency, RIA said that the second round of talks will take place in Belarus, near the Belarus-Poland border.

The first round of talks held in the border town of Gomel in Belarus on Monday lasted for five hours and ended without a breakthrough.