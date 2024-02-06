Russia and China Slam US Air Strikes in Iraq and Syria at UN Security Council Meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia and China have slammed the United States for its recent air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.

The two countries accused Washington of raising the risk of regional escalation at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York late yesterday. Russia also asserted that the US decision to launch the attacks was linked to the upcoming presidential election.

China also condemned the attacks. Beijing’s ambassador Zhang Jun echoed the concern about escalating tensions.

The attacks followed a drone strike on a US base in Jordan that killed three American soldiers.