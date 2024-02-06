Heavy Snow Causes Traffic Chaos in Central China During Lunar New Year Travel Rush

AMN/ WEB DESK

In China, thousands of motorists were stuck on highways in central part of the country as heavy snow snarled travel during the annual Lunar New Year rush.

According to state media, aerial images showed long traffic back-ups in Hubei province and about 4,000 vehicles were stuck because of icy conditions.

The airport in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, temporarily closed runways several times because of icy conditions. Some flights and trains were canceled, stranding travelers for hours.

The heavy snow, unusual for central China, was forecast to continue tomorrow. Millions of people are heading home for the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday. Families traditionally gather for dinner the night before.