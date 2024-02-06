इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 09:51:59      انڈین آواز
Police Kill Two in Istanbul Court Attack; Authorities Investigate as Terrorist Act

In Turkiye, the police have killed two people who allegedly attacked a court in Istanbul today. Six people, including three police officers, were also injured in the incident. The authorities called it a terrorist act.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, the shooters were killed in a gun battle after they opened fire on a checkpoint near the Caglayan court in Istanbul.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said, prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

The attackers, a man and a woman, were alleged members of the the leftist armed group Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party (DHKP-C). The DHKP-C has waged a campaign against the Turkish state since the 1980s.

The attack took place on the day Turkiye was commemorating the anniversary of an earthquake in the country’s south that killed more than 53,000 people in 2023.

