इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 08:19:41      انڈین آواز
Pakistan to suspend internet services on Election Day Feb 8

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Caretaker government is consider suspending the internet services on February 8 only if it gets a request from a district or province in view of the security situation. 

Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday said “So far, there has been no decision made regarding the suspension of internet services at any place.” said in Islamabad

On Sunday, caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced that the internet service will remain temporarily restricted in the sensitive polling booths in the province on ELECTION DAY .

Ejaz, while talking about the law and order situation today, said that the government was making efforts to hold peaceful elections without any loss of lives.

8 فروری کے انتخابات کیوں اہمیت کے حامل ہیں؟

“The election atmosphere in Sindh is full of excitement and it does not seem that any political party has enmity with another,” said Ejaz, adding that he did not see any tension between the candidates in Balochistan during his visit. 

He said that we do not want to take the law into our hands in Sindh, “The parties contesting the polls in Sindh have known each other for years.”

The interior minister said that the government will provide security in three layers. “The commandos will be deployed in Balochistan to respond in the shortest possible time,” he said. 

“Police, civil armed forces and army will give you protection. We will not let anyone raise an eyebrow against the integrity and independence of Pakistan,” he said. 

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

