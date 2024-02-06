Pakistan to suspend internet services on Election Day Feb 8

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Caretaker government is consider suspending the internet services on February 8 only if it gets a request from a district or province in view of the security situation.

Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday said “So far, there has been no decision made regarding the suspension of internet services at any place.” said in Islamabad

On Sunday, caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced that the internet service will remain temporarily restricted in the sensitive polling booths in the province on ELECTION DAY .

Ejaz, while talking about the law and order situation today, said that the government was making efforts to hold peaceful elections without any loss of lives.

“The election atmosphere in Sindh is full of excitement and it does not seem that any political party has enmity with another,” said Ejaz, adding that he did not see any tension between the candidates in Balochistan during his visit.

He said that we do not want to take the law into our hands in Sindh, “The parties contesting the polls in Sindh have known each other for years.”

The interior minister said that the government will provide security in three layers. “The commandos will be deployed in Balochistan to respond in the shortest possible time,” he said.

“Police, civil armed forces and army will give you protection. We will not let anyone raise an eyebrow against the integrity and independence of Pakistan,” he said.