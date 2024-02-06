इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 09:51:51      انڈین آواز
Nepal-India Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Official Visit, Emphasizes Strengthened Ties

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Nepali Parliamentary delegation’s official visit to India concludes today. The visit, extended from January 30th to February 6th, was initiated at the invitation of the International Committee of the Indian Parliament. Under the leadership of Chairman Rajkishore Yadav, the eight-membered delegation, consisted of Parliamentarians Sunita Baral, Chhiring Bahadur Lhamu Lama Tamang, Yakaman Thaplia, Yogesh Gauchan, Hari Upreti, Shishir Khanal, and Gangaram Chaudhary.

On the commencement of the official visit, the Lok Sabha Speaker warmly welcomed the Nepali delegation, expressing appreciation for their visit to the Lok Sabha building. The discussions were facilitated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat which covered a range of topics aimed at fostering closer ties between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Nepali Parliamentary delegation and appreciated the broad-based sentiments in the delegation in favour of stronger cooperation. Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Y. Nayak and the Nepali Parliament delegation met in Delhi on 2nd February and discussed issues related to tourism cooperation and emphasized promoting the Buddhist and Ramayan circuit together in both countries. Shree P. P. Chaudhary, Chairman, Standing Committee on External Affairs & Members of the Committee had productive discussions with the visiting delegation of Nepal’s International Relations & Tourism Parliamentary Committee. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen the historical & multifaceted ties between India & Nepal with a focus on people-to-people relationships.

The Parliamentary Committee from Nepal visited Goa to meet the Tourism Minister of Goa Rohan Khaunte and discussed greater cultural exchanges and tourist flow between Goa and Nepal. The delegation visited the iconic Aguada fort and witnessed the digitization of Goa’s heritage at the fort complex.

The Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism visited the prestigious Wankhade Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. This visit came in the wake of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar’s commitment to fostering the growth of cricket in Nepal during his recent visit to Kathmandu.

The visit holds significance in the context of historical ties and shared interests between Nepal and India, and it is anticipated that the discussions will contribute to further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two nations.

