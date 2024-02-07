Hamas delivers its response to proposed ceasefire deal for Gaza

AMN

Palestinian militant group Hamas says, it has delivered its response to a proposed ceasefire deal for Gaza that will also involve the release of hostages. Israeli prime minister’s office said that the details of the Hamas response are being thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East, said, Washington is reviewing the Hamas response and that he will discuss it with Israeli officials when he visits the country today. However, US President Joe Biden, while acknowledging some movement on a deal, described the Hamas response as a little over the top, without elaborating. He said in Washington, there are continuing negotiations right now.